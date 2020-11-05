Temple students can take one course for credit or no credit

Temple Student Government requested the Temple administration allow students to make the change, according to an email sent Thursday.

Temple University announced they will allow undergraduate students to designate one fall semester course as credit/no credit by Dec. 7. | JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple University undergraduates will have the opportunity to have one of their Fall 2020 semester courses graded for credit or no credit, wrote JoAnne Epps, vice president and provost, in an email to students Thursday.

The decision comes in response to a request from Temple Student Government due to the “challenging times in which we find ourselves,” Epps wrote.

Temple allowed students to take courses for credit or no credit in Spring 2020 as in-person learning was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Temple News reported.

The university plans to send additional details regarding the fall grading plan shortly, according to Epps’ email. 

