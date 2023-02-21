Temple Football announces 2023 schedule

Temple Football will face four new opponents for the first time in program history in 2023.

Temple Football has finalized their 12-game schedule for the 2023 season, Temple Athletics announced Tuesday in a press release.

Temple’s two primetime games come on a Thursday night at Tulsa on Sept. 28 and Friday night on Oct. 20 at Lincoln Financial Field against SMU.

The Owls’ four non-conference opponents are Akron, Rutgers, Norfolk State and Miami. The 2023 season will be the third consecutive year in which the Owls take on Rutgers with their previous two meetings resulting in losses.

Temple also played Akron in 2021, defeating them 45-24. This will be Temple’s first all-time meeting with Norfolk State and first meeting with Miami since 2005.

The Owls’ first five games come against teams that finished under .500 in 2022, with Tulsa (5-7, 3-5 The American) kicking off conference play for Temple.

With the addition of six new teams to the AAC, Temple faces three of them next season, including the University of Texas at San Antonio, North Texas and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Following a home game against Southern Methodist on Oct. 20 and a bye week Oct. 28, Temple faces Navy at home on Nov. 4 and then travels to play South Florida on Nov. 11. The Owls will finish their schedule with a home game against Memphis on either Nov. 24 or Nov. 25.

The American Athletic Conference Championship will be held on Dec. 2 at a location yet to be determined.