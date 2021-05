The Owls will take on the Scarlett Knights for their 2021 season opener on Sept. 2

The Temple University football 2021 season opening game against Rutgers University is moved from Sept. 4 to Sept. 2 based on a mutual agreement between the two programs, according to a Temple Athletics release today.

The Owls will travel to Piscataway, NJ to take on Knights at SHI Stadium, and the kickoff time will be announced in the coming days, according to the release.