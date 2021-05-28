Temple football releases kickoff times for the first six weeks of the upcoming season

The Owls will begin their season with a late afternoon game at Rutgers on Thursday Sept. 2.

Temple University football announced the kickoff times for the first six weeks of the 2021 season, according to a Temple University Athletics release on Thursday.

The Owls will open their season at Rutgers University on Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcasted on Big Ten Network prime-time.

Temple will then travel to the University of Akron for a game starting at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, which will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Temple will host their first home game of the season against Boston College at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 18, and kick off will be at noon. The game will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The following week, the Owls will host Wagner College at noon on Sept. 25, which will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Owls will open American Athletic Conference play with a home game against the University of Memphis on Oct. 2. Kick off is set for noon and the broadcaster will be announced at a later date, according to the release.

Temple will then hit the road on Oct. 8 for a Friday night game against the University of Cincinnati and will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

The remaining kickoff times and networks for the last six games of the season will be announced later in the season, according to the release.