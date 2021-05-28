Bill Cosby denied parole after serving minimum sentence

The Pennsylvania Parole Board cited Cosby’s refusal to attend counseling for sex offenders, as was required by his sentence, in their reasoning for denying his parole request.

The Pennsylvania Parole Board denied Bill Cosby’s petition to be released from prison after serving the three-year minimum of his prison sentence, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The Parole Board cited Cosby’s lack of contrition, refusal to attend court-mandated counseling for sexually violent predators and a negative recommendation from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections in their reasoning for denying his petition, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Cosby, a former Temple trustee, was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison after he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in April 2018, which was later consolidated into one charge. As part of his sentence, Cosby was required to pay a $25,000 fine, register as a sex offender with the distinction of being a sexually violent predator and attend mandatory sex offender counseling every month for the rest of his life, The Temple News reported.

Cosby is currently serving his prison sentence at State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, and could have been eligible for parole as early as Sept. 25, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard arguments to appeal Cosby’s conviction in December 2020. In their appeal, Cosby’s attorneys argued the original trial judge’s decision to hear testimony from five women who said Cosby abused them as far back as the 1980s unfairly biased the jury, The Temple News reported.

The court has yet to reach a decision about Cosby’s appeal, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.