Penn to require vaccine for faculty, staff and students

The University of Pennsylvania will require all faculty, staff and doctoral students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 1, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The University of Pennsylvania previously announced on April 22 that all students who intend to live or learn on campus in the Fall 2021 semester must be fully vaccinated, with the exception of those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.

On May 20, the University of Pennsylvania Health System announced that its employees and clinical staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before Sept. 1. The University of Pennsylvania is the largest private employer in Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

More than 440 colleges and universities nationwide have announced plans to require students or employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Thomas Jefferson University and Drexel University are the only other universities in Philadelphia requiring students to be vaccinated before returning to campus.

Temple University has not announced plans to require the COVID-19 vaccine among students, faculty and staff.