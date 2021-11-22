Temple goes 1-2 at Charleston Classic

Temple defeated Elon University, but lost to Clemson University and Boise State University at the Charleston Classic from Nov. 18 through Nov. 21.

Temple University men’s basketball (2-3, 0-0 The American Athletic Conference) participated in the fourteenth annual Charleston Classic tournament from Nov. 18 through Nov. 21 at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina, and finished the tournament with a record of 1-2.

The sole win came on Sunday morning against Elon University (2-4, 0-0 The Colonial Athletic Association). Their two losses came against Clemson University (4-1, 0-0 The Atlantic Coast Conference) on Nov. 18 and against Boise State University (3-2, 0-0 The Mountain West Conference) on Nov. 19.

The Owls fell 75-48, to the Tigers on Thursday night. Clemson junior guard Nick Honor put up 19 points on 100 percent shooting from the field, while sophomore forward P.J. Hall scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Owls had 14 turnovers. Sophomore guard Khalif Battle, Temple’s leading scorer, had only four points and went zero of four in attempts from 3-point territory.

Redshirt-sophomore guard Tai Strickland came off the bench and scored 16 points while making three of six 3-pointer attempts.

The Owls fell behind by 12 entering halftime, and were unable to climb out of the hole, which resulted in their worst loss of the season.

The Tigers shot 54.5 percent from the field, while the Owls shot 35.8 percent, which reflected Temple’s overall performance — too much shot watching, not enough defending.

In their second game against the Broncos, the Owls lost 82-62. Boise State shot more than 50 percent from the field, which contributed to the Owls’ 20-point loss.

The Broncos, led by redshirt-senior guard Emmanuel Akot, who totaled 16 points, had eight 3-pointers in the first half, while the Owls collectively only made six 3-pointers all game.

Battle led Temple with 19 points, and five of seven attempts came from the field, an improvement from his tournament opener.

The Broncos also scored 23 points off of 17 Owls’ turnovers.

In the third and final game, Temple won 75-58 after going into the half down seven points.

Battle found his shooting stroke against Elon, scoring a season-high of 28 points. Freshman guard Jeremiah Williams also scored a season-high of 22 points, along with eight rebounds and eight assists.

Williams shot 13 of 14 from the free throw line, and the Owls made 24 of 29 free throws.

For the Phoenix, junior guard Hunter McIntosh led them with 16 points, making 61 percent of his shots, while the team shot 37.9 percent from the field. The Owls shot 41.5 percent from the field.

Temple heads back to Philadelphia for a three-game home stretch, beginning with the University of Delaware (2-1, 0-0 The Colonial Athletic Association) on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Liacouras Center.