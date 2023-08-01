Temple introduces new logo for athletics

For the first time since 2020, Temple Athletics will have a new logo that will also serve as a secondary logo for the rest of the university.

Temple introduced a new logo that will serve as the primary logo for the athletics department and a secondary logo for the institution, the university announced Tuesday.

While the traditional “T” logo will still serve as the school’s main design, the university wanted to update the athletics logo to signal a new era in Temple Athletics, one that embraces a modern design and calls back to the school’s history.

The new logo features a white silhouette of an owl and the Temple “T” inside of a cherry red diamond.

Created by Owls, for Owls. Today, we’re excited to announce the new Owl Mark! pic.twitter.com/xqxckQEmWY — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 1, 2023

After using an Owl mark as its primary logo for much of the 2010s, Temple amended the logo in 2017 to make the Owl smaller. In 2020, the university opted to completely remove the Owl from its athletics logo and revert to the traditional Temple “T” used as the standard university mark.

“When we set out to update our previous mark, we were looking for something that would really represent the essence of who Owls are,” said Acting President JoAnne A. Epps. “We wanted something that would be recognizable and that our entire community could rally around. This mark is everything we wanted.”

Joe Bosack, a 1994 Tyler School of Art and Architecture alumnus and founder of Joe Bosack & Co., a strategic brand-building company, spearheaded the project with help from seniors in a graphic and interactive design capstone course at Tyler.

“We wanted a modern logo because we’re not in the nineties anymore,” said Scott Walcoff, Temple Athletics’ senior associate athletic director and external operations. “The university has evolved. North Philadelphia has evolved. Temple Athletics has evolved. “We are in a new era and this new mark sends that message.”

Bosack, who also designed the traditional “T” logo for the university in 2020, said he was thrilled for the opportunity to once again help his alma mater.

“The [Temple] T is clearly a profound symbol of this institution. It’s everywhere. It’s beyond just a logo at this point. It’s an icon of higher education in the city of Philadelphia and well beyond,” Bosack said.