Forward Sam Hofman transfers to Temple

The Belgium native averaged 8.8 points per game for Houston Christian during the 2021-22 season and becomes the Owls’ second frontcourt transfer of the offseason.

Former Houston Christian forward Sam Hofman has transferred to Temple, he announced on Twitter Monday.

Hofman, who joins the Owls with one year of NCAA eligibility, entered the transfer portal on July 25 and is the fifth commitment head coach Adam Fisher has secured since being hired on March 29.

Fisher will likely turn to Hofman and fellow transfer forward Steve Settle III to fill the void in the front court after the team lost forwards Jamille Reynolds, Zach Hicks and Nick Jourdain to the transfer portal after the 2022-23 season.

“I chose Temple because of how comfortable I felt around the coaches and their vision of the game of basketball,” Hofman said. “I love how detailed they are and how professional everything is.”

The Brussels, Belgium native began his collegiate career at Detroit Mercy, appearing in 21 games during the 2019-20 season and averaging just 1.7 points per game before transferring to Houston Christian.

Last season, Hofman started in 23 games for the Huskies, averaging 6.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from the field. During the 2021-22 season, he averaged a career-best 8.8 points per game while shooting 46 percent across 25 starts.

After Hofman’s arrival, the Owls will have just one open scholarship spot remaining on the roster.