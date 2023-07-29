Temple names Jennifer Ibrahim as new dean of the College of Public Health

After a national search, Temple has named Jennifer Ibrahim dean of the College of Public Health, wrote Provost Gregory Mandel in a message to the Temple community Thursday.

Ibrahim, who has been interim dean since August 2022, will assume the position on Aug. 1.

“At the heart of Jenn’s work are people,” Mandel wrote. “She is passionate and steadfast about her desire to improve lives. Her vision for the future of public health is interdisciplinary, inclusive and community driven. She is a genuine advocate for the students, faculty and staff at the College of Public Health, the School of Social Work and the university at large, and I know we will all benefit from her leadership and initiative.”

Ibrahim began her career at Temple in 2005 as an assistant professor in CPH. In 2014, she was appointed associate dean of academic affairs where she oversaw academics, advising, enrollment and degree programs at the college. Ibrahim held that position until she was hired as interim dean following former dean Laura Siminoff’s decision to step down in July 2022.

She has collaborated on 20 grants totaling more than $20 million as a researcher, and also earned a Master of Education degree in higher education from Temple’s College of Education and Human Development, according to the university.

Ibrahim steps into the role as Temple continues its renovation and expansion of Paley Hall, which will soon be the new home of the College of Public Health.