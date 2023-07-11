Temple’s Board of Trustees approves tuition increase for 2023-24

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Updated July 11 at 6:02 p.m.

Temple’s Board of Trustees approved a 4.2 and 4.4 percent base tuition increase for in-state and out-of-state students, respectively, as part of the university’s 2023-24 operating budget, during a meeting Tuesday.

This is the third year the university has raised costs after freezing tuition during the 2020-21 year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and comes as Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives attempt to pass legislation to fund state-related universities, like Temple.

In addition to the tuition increase, Temple is also reducing its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year by 4 percent – approximately $49.6 million – and increasing its mandatory fees from $462 to $484 per term for full-time students, which will financially support student health and wellness, counseling and other student support activities.

“We have taken a close look at the budget and made several adjustments,” wrote Ken Kaiser, senior vice president and chief operating officer, in a university press release. It’s important to us that the burden of the increasing costs of higher education does not fall solely on our students. We have taken significant steps to trim the budget, while also being cognizant of the need not to disrupt or potentially negatively impact the student-centered education that is core to Temple’s identity.”

Factored into this fiscal year’s budget is the university’s estimation that undergraduate enrollment will decrease by 2,200 undergraduate students and 600 graduate and professional students.

Temple will allocate approximately more than $112 million annually to financial aid, according to the press release.

Revenue from all sources for tuition and fees is expected to decrease by approximately $52 million. Temple received approximately $158 million from the Pennsylvania state government last year.

Last year, trustees approved a 3.9 percent base tuition increase for in-state and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students and a 3.6 percent budget decrease.