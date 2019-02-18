Temple lacrosse falls to nationally ranked Princeton

The Owls allowed 10 first-half goals in a 16-7 loss to Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey on Saturday.

Despite outshooting nationally ranked Princeton University in the second half, Temple lacrosse (1-2) couldn’t secure a victory.



Temple fell to No. 8 Princeton (1-0), 16-7, on Saturday in Princeton, New Jersey.



Junior midfielder Julia Ryan recorded a hat-trick in her first career multi-goal game. The Owls seventh goal was freshman midfielder Gabrielle Kirsch’s first career goal.



Ryan’s third goal and Kirsch’s goal made up the Owls’ only multi-goal run. Princeton scored five consecutive goals in the last 14 minutes of the first half to take a 10-2 halftime lead.



Junior midfielder Maddie Gebert, Temple’s point leader with seven goals and one assist, scored twice. Gebert has scored at least two goals in each of the Owls’ three games to start the season.



Junior goalkeeper Maryn Lowell started and made a season-high eight saves in more than 55 minutes, 17 seconds. Senior and captain Kelsea Hershey replaced Lowell in the final five minutes.



Princeton junior attacker Tess D’Orsi scored six goals while senior midfielder Kathryn Hallett added four goals. Senior attacker Elizabeth George made two goals and two assists to reach 100 career points.



The Owls next face city rival St. Joseph’s University at Sweeney Field at 4:30 pm on Feb. 20 before their next home game on Feb. 25.

