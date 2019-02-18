Temple gymnastics optimistic after road loss

Despite receiving their fourth-highest score of the season, the Owls lost by 2.525 points to Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah on Saturday.

Temple University gymnastics traveled to Utah and impressed against a nationally-ranked team, coach Josh Nilson said.



Temple University gymnastics (7-10) traveled to Cedar City, Utah on Saturday to compete in a dual meet against Southern Utah University, which is ranked in the top-30 by the College Gymnastics Association.



The Owls lost to Southern Utah by 2.525 points on Saturday in a “tough” environment of 2,200 fans, Nilson said. Southern Utah fans gathered to record the highest attendance at any meet Temple participated in this season.



Despite the loss, Nilson feels optimistic after the Owls recorded its fourth highest score of the season.



“I am very pleased with their performance,” Nilson said. “Going into Cedar City and putting up the score the girls did is no easy feat.”



Southern Utah’s score of 196.575 was the highest of any Temple opponent this season. A different Southern Utah athlete took first place in all four events.



Temple scored 48.625 out of 50 points in the vault to tie the Owls’ season-high score in the event. Sophomore Tori Edwards and junior Yasmin Eubanks each posted season-high vault scores, recording a 9.65 and 9.70, respectively.



Temple also tallied a season-high 48.775 in their floor event. Senior captain India Anderson and Edwards placed third, narrowly missed their career-highs with a 9.85 score.



Even after the loss on Friday and a last-place finish during a quad meet at Penn on Feb. 10, Nilson remained positive about the team’s performance in those events and their remaining schedule.



“We still have lots of room to improve,” Nilson said. “The girls still have lots of room to grow and I know they will continue to perform even better in the second half of the season.”



Nilson hopes the Owls will start to get into their most competitive mindset because meets in the second half of the season are more important.



Temple will face the University of Bridgeport and Ursinus College in the Ken Anderson Invitational on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. in McGonigle Hall.

