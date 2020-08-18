Temple launches COVID-19 dashboard, reports 2 active student cases

On campus cases are defined as someone who was in a Temple building while they were infectious, according to the dashboard.

Updated at 3:14 PM.

There are two students on campus who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Temple University’s new COVID-19 tracking dashboard.



An on-campus student or employee case designates a person related to Temple who was “in a Temple facility during the time they were infectious,” according to the dashboard. The university dashboard also defined an active COVID-19 case as “any individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation because they have not yet met CDC criteria for system-based recovery.”



The dashboard lists information from Temple Health Labs and the Temple University Student and Employee Health Services Electronic Medical record, which updates the site regularly, according to the dashboard. It reports cases at Temple’s Philadelphia region campuses only, including Main Campus, Ambler Campus, Health Sciences Center, School of Podiatric Medicine and Temple University Center City.



The dashboard will also report off-campus cases of individuals who are related to Temple and live nearby one of Temple’s campuses, “but are not known to have been in a campus facility during the time they were infectious,” according to the dashboard.



Non-campus cases will be reported as those in the Temple community but who are working or studying remotely, according to the dashboard.



All students moving into on campus housing are required to be tested for COVID-19 at the Aramark STAR Complex upon arrival, The Temple News reported. Students who test positive will be asked to return home or self isolate in university housing for at least 10 days.

Temple will launch its own on campus testing center on Cecil B. Moore Avenue, The Temple News reported. The university plans to test all symptomatic and some asymptotic students.