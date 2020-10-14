Temple launches planning initiative ahead of 150th anniversary

The university will assess its current policies with the aid of a 41-person steering committee of students, faculty and community residents and input from the Temple community in town halls.

Temple University launched a long-term Strategic Planning Process to assess the university’s current practices and plan for its future, President Richard Englert announced Wednesday afternoon.

The university will use the initiative to begin preparing for its 150th anniversary in 2034.

“Given the rapidly changing environment and many challenges that American universities are facing, all of which have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for long-range planning has never been more apparent,” Englert said in the announcement.

As part of the initiative, Temple will hold virtual town halls and solicit opinions from members of the Temple community. The university also created a website to update the community about its progress on the initiative, according to the announcement.

The process will occur in four phases, beginning with assessing Temple’s policies to identify areas for improvement in the university’s future. Then, Temple will develop purpose and vision statements, expand on its strategic pillars and implement the plan.

JoAnne Epps, executive vice president and provost, is the executive sponsor of the initiative and will lead an executive committee to guide Temple through the process, according to the announcement.

The university has created a steering committee of 41 faculty members, students, staff, alumni and community residents to assist in the initiative. A futures committee made of deans and vice presidents will also advise the planning process.

Temple will provide more information about the planning initiative in the coming weeks, according to the announcement.