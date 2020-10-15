Voices: Will you be watching Temple football’s first home game?

Mayah Harr

First-year management student

“I will not be watching the game. I would probably go to the game if we were able to.”

Steph Evans

Sophomore health professions major

“I will keep up on my phone, but I am probably not going to watch it. I do a lot of the time, just keep up with the score and just see what’s happening.”

Grace Tinneny

Junior english and criminal justice major

“I will not be watching the game on Saturday, but I usually do. I have to say, I usually keep up with Temple football, but Saturday might not be it. I usually do go to the games.”

Brian Luu

Junior accounting major