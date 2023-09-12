Temple loses to Saint John’s in 7-1 blowout

Temple Men’s Soccer is still winless in head coach Bryan Green’s first season at the helm.

Temple Men’s Soccer (0-3-2, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) lost to Saint John’s (4-1-1, 0-0 Patriot League Conference) 7-1 Monday at Belson Stadium in Queens, New York.

The Owls allowed a goal in just the third minute of the game. Saint John’s forward Max McNutly assisted midfielder Eric Danquah, who took the shot.

The challenges in the first half only continued for the Owls. Temple defender Gudmundur Neilsson committed a foul that led to a penalty kick for Saint John’s, and forward Macoumba Ba connected on the penalty, putting his team up 2-0 in the 11th minute.

About five minutes later, Temple found themselves down 3-0 for the third straight game when Saint John’s midfielder Jackson Gould put the ball through the bottom center of the net.

However, Temple refused to lay down, as midfielder George Medill scored in the 19th minute, making the second goal of his career. Forward Juan Zepeda and midfielder Rocco Haeufglockner were both rewarded with the assist.

Temple’s momentum did not last long. Saint John’s responded in the 27th minute as McNutly put his second goal through the net, and this time, he was assisted by forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau.

The first half featured 13 shot attempts for Saint John’s, while Temple only managed to get two shots up. Seven of Saint John’s 13 shots were shots on goal, four of which found the back of the net.

Saint John’s opened the second half strong with a goal in the 47th minute by forward Miguel Diaz. Shortly after, Chateau connected on a goal in the 52nd minute to push the Red Storm lead to 6-1.

Temple midfielder Felix Ewald put up a shot in the 63rd minute to try and respond, but Saint John’s goalkeeper Ryan Foley recorded his first save of the night.

Temple goalkeeper Andrew Kempe replaced starting keeper Flannan Riley in the 64th minute, but Saint John’s did not skip a beat. 2 minutes later, forward Brady Geho scored the seventh goal of the night for the Red Storm, off the assist from Diaz and defender Ignacio Antequera-Sanchez.

Kempe recorded a save in the 71st minute on a shot from Saint John’s midfielder Martin Kozak and finished the game with his first three saves as an Owl.

At the end of 90 minutes, Saint John’s put up 29 shots compared to Temple’s four, a season-low.

Temple remains winless under head coach Bryan Green. Temple will play against Florida International (2-2-2, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) at FIU Soccer Stadium in Miami on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.