RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

Temple’s Department of Public Safety hired Matt Petrillo, a Temple alumnus, and former CBS3 reporter as their director of communications. News Editor Oliver Sabo talks about his role on campus.

On Aug. 15, Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration expanded eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to help Pennsylvania college students. Opinion editors Claire Zeffer and Valeria Uribe explain why students should take advantage of this program.