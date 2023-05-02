What to know about Temple’s 2023 commencement

Graduation ceremonies will begin on May 5 and throughout the following weeks.

This month, Temple will be holding its 136th commencement ceremony and more than a dozen individual school and college ceremonies for graduating students.

The university recently announced that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will speak at the university-wide commencement ceremony on May 11 at the Liacouras Center.

Graduates can receive a maximum of four guest tickets for the university-wide event, but individual school and college ticket limitations vary.

Temple strongly encourages graduates and their guests to use public transportation or carpool due to traffic and full parking lots. Temple’s Parking Services has designated parking areas for each school and college, and each graduate will receive a complimentary parking pass with their graduation packet.

Guests can also use the Temple’s interactive map for building and parking locations, and to view the campus’ shuttle route that will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

With ceremonies beginning in less than a week, here is a list of locations and times for each commencement.

University Commencement

WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 9:30 a.m.



WHERE: The Liacouras Center

ACCESSIBILITY: Ramps are available at all entrances of the Liacouras Center, and students can request accessible seating for their guests through the ticketing website. American Sign Language interpreters and captioning will be visible during the ceremony.

Lewis Katz School of Medicine

WHEN: Friday, May 5 at 8:30 a.m.



WHERE: The Kimmel Center

School of Podiatric Medicine

WHEN: Monday, May 8 at 12 p.m.



WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center

College of Liberal Arts – Undergraduate Programs

WHEN: Wednesday, May 10 at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

Fox School of Business and Management

WHEN: Wednesday, May 10 at 1:30 p.m.



WHERE: The Liacouras Center

College of Engineering

WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 1 p.m.



WHERE: McGonigle Hall

Boyer College of Music and Dance

WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 1 p.m.



WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center

Klein College of Media and Communication

WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m.



WHERE: The Liacouras Center

School of Theater, Film and Media Arts

WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m.



WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center

Tyler School of Art and Architecture

WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m.



WHERE: McGonigle Hall

College of Public Health and School of Social Work

WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m.



WHERE: The Liacouras Center

College of Education and Human Development



WHEN: Friday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m.



WHERE: The Liacouras Center

School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management

WHEN: Friday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m.



WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center

College of Liberal Arts – Graduate Programs

WHEN: Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.



WHERE: Mazur Hall 17

University College

WHEN: Friday, May 12 at 11 a.m



WHERE: Tomlinson Theater

School of Pharmacy

WHEN: Friday, May 12 at 1 p.m.



WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center

College of Science and Technology

WHEN: Friday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m.



WHERE: The Liacouras Center

Kornberg School of Dentistry

WHEN: Friday, May 19 at 4 p.m.



WHERE: Academy of Music

Beasley School of Law

WHEN: Thursday, May 25 at 4 p.m.



WHERE: The Liacouras Center