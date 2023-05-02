What to know about Temple’s 2023 commencement

This month, Temple will be holding its 136th commencement ceremony and more than a dozen individual school and college ceremonies for graduating students.
The university recently announced that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will speak at the university-wide commencement ceremony on May 11 at the Liacouras Center.
Graduates can receive a maximum of four guest tickets for the university-wide event, but individual school and college ticket limitations vary.
Temple strongly encourages graduates and their guests to use public transportation or carpool due to traffic and full parking lots. Temple’s Parking Services has designated parking areas for each school and college, and each graduate will receive a complimentary parking pass with their graduation packet.
Guests can also use the Temple’s interactive map for building and parking locations, and to view the campus’ shuttle route that will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
With ceremonies beginning in less than a week, here is a list of locations and times for each commencement.
University Commencement
WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
ACCESSIBILITY: Ramps are available at all entrances of the Liacouras Center, and students can request accessible seating for their guests through the ticketing website. American Sign Language interpreters and captioning will be visible during the ceremony.
Lewis Katz School of Medicine
WHEN: Friday, May 5 at 8:30 a.m.
WHERE: The Kimmel Center
School of Podiatric Medicine
WHEN: Monday, May 8 at 12 p.m.
WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center
College of Liberal Arts – Undergraduate Programs
WHEN: Wednesday, May 10 at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
Fox School of Business and Management
WHEN: Wednesday, May 10 at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
College of Engineering
WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 1 p.m.
WHERE: McGonigle Hall
Boyer College of Music and Dance
WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 1 p.m.
WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center
Klein College of Media and Communication
WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
School of Theater, Film and Media Arts
WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m.
WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center
Tyler School of Art and Architecture
WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m.
WHERE: McGonigle Hall
College of Public Health and School of Social Work
WHEN: Thursday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
College of Education and Human Development
WHEN: Friday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management
WHEN: Friday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center
College of Liberal Arts – Graduate Programs
WHEN: Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.
WHERE: Mazur Hall 17
University College
WHEN: Friday, May 12 at 11 a.m
WHERE: Tomlinson Theater
School of Pharmacy
WHEN: Friday, May 12 at 1 p.m.
WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center
College of Science and Technology
WHEN: Friday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
Kornberg School of Dentistry
WHEN: Friday, May 19 at 4 p.m.
WHERE: Academy of Music
Beasley School of Law
WHEN: Thursday, May 25 at 4 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
