Temple Marching Band to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

At the end of their preview show on Sunday, students and families were surprised with the news that they will be performing in the parade next year.

More than 150 students sat on the Geasey Field turf, glistening with sweat with smiles on their faces and instruments in hand as they finished rehearsing the Diamond Marching Bands’ kickoff show for their 99th season. What they thought were standard acknowledgments turned out to be a surprise announcement that they will be performing at the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“I’ve been here at band camp for 10 days now,” said Ryleigh Ehst, a sophomore music education major. “I am very tired, but it is so worth it. We’ve all been working hard, and it’s gonna be a great show.”

Charlie Bibeault, store manager of Macy’s Center City location, tipped the bands’ excitement over the edge when he joined in on the surprise by awarding the band a $10,000 check. Pops of confetti wafted through the air and cheering continued to roar as the band soaked in the victory of Temple’s first-ever acceptance to perform in the parade. TUDMB will be celebrating its hundredth year in tandem with the hundredth anniversary of the parade.

The all-consuming hours combined with the August heat did not hinder Ehst and her bandmates from putting their all into this performance. Ehst says despite the pressure, TUDMBs’ environment is a collaborative and supportive atmosphere that makes the band’s hard work worth it.

TUDMB’s 99th season is a testament to their dedication and strong alumni connections. David Payne, the band’s announcer and a 1984 alumnus of the group, has experienced the band from all perspectives. After 23 seasons of announcing for TUDMB, Payne’s adoration for the community aspect runs deep.

“Even students from my generation, you know, some of them are grandparents, and they still come back and they make [homecoming],” Payne said. “They make it an annual event. As soon as they find out when homecoming is, they come back.”

With 179 national applicants and only two available positions, being accepted to play the parade is no small feat. Band members moved onto campus early and spent 12-hour days perfecting their craft before performing their exhibition performance.

It takes months of time and effort for the application board to sift through the hundreds of applicants and ensure the best are selected. Robert Stroker, dean and Vice Provost for the Arts, attested to the grueling and highly competitive selection process.

“You submit many videotapes, audio recordings, you have recommendations,” Stroker said. “They have a committee that vets all of this and picks the two bands to perform, and it’s just going to be such an honor to be able to share the spirit and pride of Temple University with literally over 25 million viewers around the world for Temple University.”

Musical talent alone is not enough to secure a selection — the hours behind each performance and dedication to perfecting their craft were also not the only key in locking down the position. The mental fortitude of TUDMB’s members is ultimately what earned their spot in the parade.

“It’s students from around the campus, different majors, a lot of music majors, but they work every day,” Stroker said. “They’re out here rehearsing. It’s raining, it’s cold, and this is the end result.”

Although the excitement was tangible among all the students, seniors in the band will be unable to perform, as they graduate a few months before the parade takes place in 2025. For others, the opportunity is compelling enough to convince them to stick around with the band for a little longer.

Anthony Mills, a sophomore computer science major, was debating whether or not he would stay at Temple and play in the band next year. He is now dead set on returning after hearing the news.

“I was debating about coming back next year,” Mills said. “But this is like, I’ve looked at the parade like my whole life. I’m gonna stay at Temple. I’m definitely playing next year.”