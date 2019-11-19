Temple men’s cross country finishes fourth, women’s seventh in NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals

Temple cross country finishes in the top -10 at NCAA regionals.

Temple University men’s and women’s cross country competed in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Friday. Both teams finished in the top-10.



Improving on their sixth-place finish in 2018, the men’s team finished in fourth place—their best finish yet. Villanova took home the championship with a total of 37 points.



Junior Kristian Jensen, redshirt-senior Harry Powell, and seniors Zach Seiger and Kevin Lapsansky took home All-Region honors for the Owls.



Jensen led the way for Temple, finishing in 14th place overall. He ran for 30 minutes, 37.3 seconds. Powell crossed the finish line in 17th place with a time of 30 minutes, 40.8 seconds.



Seiger finished in 19th place with a time of 30 minutes, 44.7 seconds, and Lapsansky ran a time of 30 minutes, 46.1 seconds at 22nd place.



The women’s team finished in seventh place with Penn State and Villanova finishing in the top two spots.



Senior Millie Howard finished in 22nd place with a time of 20 minutes, 46 seconds to earn All-Region honors. Senior Grace Moore also earned All-Region recognition with a 24th place finish, ending with a time of 20 minutes, 46.7 seconds.



Junior Michelle Joyce finished in 38th place, crossing the finish line with a time of 21 minutes, 4.1 seconds.



Princeton freshman Camren Fischer was the individual champion in the men’s division as he ran a time of 29 minutes, 58.8 seconds. In the women’s division, Villanova sophomore Lydia Olivere took home the individual title with a time of 20 minutes, 2.0 seconds.



The men’s team and women’s teams will both compete in Van Cortlandt Park, New York on Nov. 23. The men’s team will compete at the IC4A Cross Country Championships, and the women will compete at the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships.

