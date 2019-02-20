Temple men’s tennis drops second consecutive match

The Owls traveled to Annapolis, Maryland over the weekend to take on Navy, dropping a tight game, 4-3.

Temple University Men’s Tennis fell 4-3 against Navy (11-3) on Sunday night.



The loss put the Owls (3-4) below the .500 mark for the season.



“[Navy] win the conference every year, so we knew we would have a strong opponent,” Coach Steve Mauro said.



Although Temple played without junior Paolo Cucalon, who was out with a shoulder injury, the Owls still were able to keep the score close.



“The match could have gone either way, even without one of our starters,” Mauro said. “We still had a good chance to win, but it just didn’t go our way.”



The Owls picked up a singles win from senior Alberto Caceres Casas, which gave them a 3-2 lead. However, Navy tied the match at three and were able to clinch the match in just three sets.



The Midshipmen swept the doubles matches to win the doubles point, which is the first time this season that the Owls have lost a doubles point.



Navy took a 2-0 lead after winning two single points. Temple tied the match at two as juniors Francisco Bohorquez and Eric Biscoveanu won their singles matches.

After taking the lead, the Owls were just one point away from clinching the match.



This loss is a learning experience for the Owls and they need to get back to working on the basic fundamentals, Mauro added.



“We talked about each individual match and doubles, so we know what we need to work on,” Mauro said. “We’re gonna just stay positive and use this to help make us better.”



Temple’s next matchup is against Bucknell University (4-5) at the Hershey Racquet club, the team is still looking for its first home win of the season. The Owls defeated the Bison 8-3 in the City 6 Invitational last October.



“We don’t take anyone for granted,” Mauro said. “Even though we beat them pretty easily in the fall, the boys are still going to go after it, be business-like and prepare well for them.”