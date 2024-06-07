Temple’s all-time winningest tennis coach will not return for the 2024-25 season

Temple Men’s and Women’s Tennis head coach Steve Mauro will not return next season, Athletic Director Arthur Johnson announced Wednesday in a statement on Temple Athletics’ website. He leaves as the all-time winningest coach in both Temple men’s and women’s tennis history.

“I would like to thank Coach Mauro for his service to Temple University and our men’s and women’s tennis programs and wish him the best in the future,” Johnson wrote in the release.

Mauro was hired as the Men’s Tennis coach in 2005 and assumed duties as the women’s coach in 2008. As head coach, Mauro guided the men’s team to 234 victories and the women’s team to 194.

Mauro’s teams struggled this past season, with the women’s team finishing 9-8, and the men’s team going just 7-14, the first time they finished under .500 since the 2011-12 season.

The Owls had a pair of women’s doubles players qualify for the NCAA Tournament under Mauro’s leadership the last two seasons. Maiko Uchijima and Jamie Wei made the tournament in 2023, with Uchijiama returning to the tournament again this past season, this time with Samantha Nanere by her side.

A national search for the next men’s and women’s head coach will take place immediately, Johnson wrote.