Mohamed Keita transfers to Temple

The seven-foot-one center becomes Temple’s sixth commitment this offseason and joins the Owls with three years of eligibility remaining.

Former Tulsa center Mohamed Keita will transfer to Temple, he announced on his social media Wednesday afternoon.

The Owls lost centers Sam Hofman and Emmanuel Okpomo this offseason and Keita will have the opportunity to fill the holes they left in the rotation. The seven-foot-one center arrives on North Broad with three years of eligibility remaining and has the chance to develop further under Temple head coach Adam Fisher.

Keita began his college career at St. Johns, where he spent one season in Queens after graduating from The Winchendon School in Winchendon, Massachusetts. He averaged just .9 points per game in seven appearances coming off the bench for the Red Storm, before entering the transfer portal following the 2022-23 season.

He spent the 2023-24 season with American American Conference member Tulsa, coming off the bench for the Golden Hurricane. Keita appeared in 24 games, scoring 1.1 points and bringing down 1.5 rebounds per game during his one-season stint.

The addition of Keita gives Temple five big men for the 2024-25 roster, with forward Steve Settle III being the only returner. The Owls brought in former Fordham forward Elijah Gray earlier this offseason, and incoming freshman Dillon Battie will join the team in the fall.

The Owls have restructured their roster with six additions after losing their top three scorers to the transfer portal, and still have one scholarship remaining.