Temple offers $1.5 million in scholarships for first-generation students

Temple University announced on Monday that it’s establishing a $1.5 million scholarship program, the Broad Street Finish Line scholarship, for first-generation college students.



Philadelphia residents will receive preference for the scholarship, which is open to both new and current undergraduate students. Recently admitted students were automatically considered for the award in their university application processes and began receiving the additional financial aid last week, said Shawn Abbott, the vice provost for admissions, financial aid and enrollment management.



“We know we have students in financial need,” Abbott said. “And we also know we have students who are at risk of not getting to the finish line at graduation…meaning they just simply don’t have the financial resources to get to that last step of graduating from Temple.”



The university identified two endowment funds, totaling $1.5 million, for individual awards of up to $5,000 until the fund is exhausted, Abbott said. Current first-generation students can apply for the award by appealing their Fall 2019 financial aid packages to Student Financial Services if they have specific hardships that could prevent them from reaching graduation, like a death in the family or a parent’s job loss, he added.



Nationally, 27 percent of first-generation students reported household incomes of $20,000 or less, compared to 6 percent of students whose parents attended college, according to a 2017 Institute of Education Sciences report.



In 2017, more than 17 percent of incoming freshmen and transfer students had parents or guardians who never attended college, according to Temple’s 2017-18 fact book. Central High School, on Olney Avenue near Ogontz, is one of the biggest contributors to Temple’s incoming freshman class each year compared to other School District of Philadelphia high schools, a university spokesperson told The Temple News.



Elana Chasan, a college counselor at Central, said she advises many first-generation college students.



“Being the first in your family to go to college is an incredible milestone, but often it leaves a lot of uncertainty about the college admissions process and how to pay for college,” Chasan said. “Students in this category often face obstacles and unique challenges that their peers don’t always experience.”



Scholarships like the Broad Street Finish Line make a college education from Temple more realistic for many first-generation students, Chasan said.



“First-generation students come from a family background that is not as familiar with college and all of the hoops you have to jump through to get financial aid, meet deadlines or register for classes,” said Stephanie Ives, the associate vice president and dean of students.



The Dean of Students’ office will be in charge of helping current first-generation students whose circumstances change suddenly to learn more about the scholarship.



The university has expanded its resources for food-insecure or low-income students over the past year, implementing both the new scholarship and the Cherry Pantry, Ives said, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Tuesday.

More than 160 students utilize the Cherry Pantry every week, Michelle Martin, an administrative manager in Student Affairs said.



“When you realize how diligently [first-generation students] work towards getting this degree…every single challenge that arises, they and their family meet head-on, in again, what is often unfamiliar territory, it’s amazing,” Ives said.



“They’re just incredibly strong students, and to help them get their Temple degree is something we’re just really proud to be a part of,” she added.

