Temple opens additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The White Hall clinic is only available to Temple students, faculty and staff.

Temple University hosted an appointment-only COVID-19 vaccine clinic today at James S. White Hall today, wrote Mark Denys, director of Student Health Services, in an email to Temple students, faculty and staff.

The clinic administered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to only Temple students, faculty and staff, and will not accept walk-ins, Denys wrote. The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses at least 3 weeks apart. Those receiving the vaccine are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who received their first dose of the vaccine at the clinic today will also register to receive their second dose on June 23, Denys wrote.

Temple previously hosted an appointment-only vaccine clinic at White Hall from March 31 to May 6, where eligible students, faculty and staff were vaccinated on Wednesdays and Philadelphia residents were vaccinated on Thursdays, The Temple News reported.

Student Health Services did not specify if the vaccines administered today were newly received from the city or leftover doses from the clinic’s earlier operations.

As of June 1, more than 700,000 Philadelphians have been fully vaccinated, The Temple News reported.

Temple University Health Systems is offering the Pfizer vaccine at multiple locations around the city to eligible individuals across Bucks, Philadelphia and Montgomery counties, The Temple News reported. Residents 16 years and older can receive the vaccine Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Fox Chase Cancer Center Main Campus and TUHS’ main campus, Jeanes Campus and Fort Washington Campus .

Pennsylvania residents can register to receive the vaccine through TUHS via the TUHS vaccination portal.