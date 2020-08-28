Temple opens COVID-19 testing center for students, faculty

The center, located on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Broad Street, will test symptomatic students and close contacts with positive cases.

Temple University opened its Main Campus COVID-19 testing center underneath Morgan Hall Wednesday.

The center, operated through Student Health Services, is open for students, faculty and staff to be tested for free.



Students who have COVID-19 symptoms or have had close contact with those who tested positive can be tested at the center, wrote Mark Denys, director of Student Health Services, in an email to the Temple News.



Those seeking to be tested can make an appointment through Student Health Services. The center is using COVID-19 nasal swab tests that are sent to Temple University Hospital lab, Denys wrote.



Student Health Services hopes to use tests that can deliver rapid results soon, Denys added.



All test results for students, faculty and staff, including those conducted through the university or outside testing centers, are reported to the university and displayed on Temple’s case dashboard, Denys wrote.

All students moving into on campus housing and some moving off campus were tested at the Aramark STAR Complex after arriving on campus, The Temple News reported. Students were given their results back within 72 hours. The STAR testing complex closed on Tuesday.