Temple overwhelmed by high-volume East Carolina offense

The Owls had seven shots but did not find the net for the third straight game in 4-0 loss Thursday.

Temple Women’s Soccer (2-8-3, 0-4 American Athletic Conference) lost on the road to East Carolina (8-2-3, 3-0-1 American Athletic Conference) 4-0 Thursday night. The Owls extended their losing streak in AAC play to 15 games dating back to 2021.

KEY MOMENTS

In the 23rd minute, ECU forward Sydney Schnell put the Pirates on the board with a shot into the bottom right section of the goal.

Within the first 21 seconds of the second half, ECU defender/forward Annabelle Abbott punched in a goal to put her team up 2-0. Less than three minutes later, defender Jazmin Ferguson snuck in another goal to give the Pirates a three-point lead.

In the 53rd minute, ECU defender Lucy Fazackerley kicked a shot into the bottom left of the goal to extend the team’s lead to four. The Owls could not get by Pirates goalkeeper Maeve English before the final whistle and lost 4-0.

THE NUMBERS

The Owls had zero shots in the first half, while the Pirates had eight shots, including Schnell’s goal.

In the first half, Temple goalkeeper Tamsin Bynoe saved four of ECU’s eight shots. The Pirates had just three saves the entire match, and Bynoe, the AAC leader in saves, had five.

Temple’s offense had more success in the second half. The Owls put up seven shots but could not convert on any opportunities for the third straight game. However, the Pirates finished the game with 15 shots.

Abbott and Ferguson led the Pirates with two shots on goal each, while Owls’ forward Jessica Carrieri led the team with one.

After four consecutive games with at least one goal, Temple has not scored since Beky Myers’ go-ahead shot against Penn Sept. 17.

ON TAP

The Owls will return home looking for their first AAC win in nearly two years to face Rice (2-10-1, 0-4 AAC) at the Temple Sports Complex Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.