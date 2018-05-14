Temple places 11th at AAC outdoor track championships

With 36.5 points, the Owls finished 11th out of 12 teams at the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships from Friday to Sunday at Gettler Stadium on Cincinnati’s campus.

On Sunday, freshman jumper Aisha Brown placed second in the high jump with a personal-best mark of 1.82 meters. Brown will compete in the NCAA East Regional Preliminary, which is from May 24 to 26 in Tampa, Florida. Freshman jumper Kayla Nesbitt-McEwen placed seventh.

Sophomore distance runner Millie Howard placed second in the 1,500-meter race with a time of four minutes, 25.03 seconds. She won the third American Athletic Conference medal of her career. Howard will also compete at the NCAA East Regional Preliminary. Her 1,500-meter time at the Ole Miss Classic on March 31 in Oxford, Mississippi, qualified her for the event.

Howard also ran the 800 and finished sixth. Freshman Helene Gottlieb ran the race in a personal-best time of 2:07.96 to place fourth. Gottlieb also helped the 4×400 relay team win its heat and finish eighth overall.

Freshman distance runner Lucy Jones helped Temple earn three points during Saturday’s competition by breaking her own school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Her time of 10:39.36 placed sixth. Junior distance runner Katie Leisher contributed one point to the Owls’ total by running the 10,000 in 37:27.58 to place eighth.