Temple places Alpha Tau Omega on interim suspension

The suspension comes after the fraternity hosted an unregistered party.

Temple University placed Alpha Tau Omega, part of the university’s Interfraternity Council, on an interim suspension on Sept. 1 after hosting an unregistered party, wrote Stephanie Ives, dean of students, in an email to The Temple News. Alpha Tau Omega is also being investigated for separate instances of reported misconduct.

“During this interim suspension, Alpha Tau Omega does not have the rights and privileges associated with being a recognized student organization of the university,” Ives wrote.

As of the Spring 2022 semester, house parties or unregistered events don’t have the same risk management protocols — including attendance lists and event monitors — as registered parties do.

As part of their list of demands for reducing sexual assault culture in campus Greek Life, Temple Panhellenic wished to ban unregistered and satellite events. Matt Davies, a previous IFC president, thought the only way to reduce the number of unregistered parties was to increase Temple’s limit of one registered party per weekend.

Once the investigation is complete, the university could impose additional sanctions on the organization, Ives wrote. As of Sept. 14, Temple Student Activities’ Chapter and Councils’ page shows Alpha Tau Omega as an active chapter.

“Temple University takes seriously the responsibility of our recognized fraternities and sororities to uphold standards of conduct that respect and protect our community members,” Ives wrote.