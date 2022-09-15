Owls continue scoreless streak in loss to Golden Hurricane

Temple University women’s soccer (0-3-4, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) lost to the University of Tulsa (5-3-1, 1-0 AAC) 1-0 on Thursday night at Hurricane Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma, despite another strong performance from the defensive back line. The Owls have only scored one goal this season and their scoreless game streak is now at six.

Key Plays

In the 15th minute, Golden Hurricanes’ freshman forward Jordan Frederick scored the only goal of the night on a shot from inside the penalty box that got past Owls’ sophomore goalkeeper Kyla Burns.

In the 35th minute, the Owls had a promising scoring chance on a corner kick from senior forward Emily Kavanaugh, but were unable to get past the Golden Hurricanes’ defensive back line.

At the 56-minute mark, Temple had another corner kick but yet again failed to get by the Golden Hurricanes’ back line, quickly turning the ball over.

In the 83rd minute, Owls sophomore defender Phoebe Hollin set up sophomore midfielder Carly Steinberg who put the ball in the back of the net, but the goal was reversed on an offsides call.

The Numbers

Burns recorded three saves on four attempts, upping her season total to 38.

Kavanaugh registered five corner kicks, but the Golden Hurricanes’ back line shut down the Owls in the penalty box on each attempt.

Temple out fouled the Golden Hurricane 11-8, with Kavanaugh and junior defender Róisín McGovern earning three apiece.

Tulsa outshot Temple 17-2. It was the fewest shot total in a game this season for the Owls.

Words from the Coach

“If you look at the progression over the last couple of games, we did create more chances than we have in the past,” said Owls head coach Nick Bochette. “That doesn’t make us feel any better about tonight because we have to have the ruthlessness and the quality to finish our chances so we are going to let this one sting and demand that we all get better.”

On Tap

The Owls will look to end their scoreless streak when they return home to host nationally ranked Southern Methodist University (4-0-3, 0-0 AAC) on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.