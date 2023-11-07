Temple releases presidential search feedback report

Temple has completed the community engagement and feedback stage of the search for the university’s next president, wrote Board of Trustees Chairman Mitchell Morgan in a message to the Temple community Tuesday.

“Whether you engaged in a conversation or submitted your thoughts through a survey, we thank you for taking the time to participate in the search process,” Morgan wrote. “Whether you are a student, staff member, faculty member, alumnus or donor, we want you to know that your input has been taken seriously.”

The Collective Genius, a research and strategy firm the university retained to facilitate feedback opportunities, completed a report outlining what the community would like to see in the university’s next leader.

The final report contains stakeholders’ ideas of what opportunities and assets await the next president, including the university’s academic quality, alumni network and status as an R1 Research destination.

The report also includes survey data about challenges the president will face like addressing public safety and ensuring financial stability. TCG gathered quotes from participants about qualities that they would like to see in the next leader, including being transparent about safety concerns and expanding relationships with the local community.

The results are from an online survey open to students, faculty, staff, alumni and members of the administration that collected 2,144 responses. TCG has also led more than 30 hours of listening sessions with groups like Temple Student Government, alumni leadership and the provost’s senior staff. More than 300 people participated in those sessions, Morgan wrote.

Morgan shared the online survey with the community when the search was announced on Sept. 7. It posed questions about challenges and opportunities the next president will endure, desired traits in the role and what the legacy of the president would be.

The search process will continue with the Presidential Search Advisory Committee continuing to seek input from the community. Pedro Ramos, Philadelphia Foundation’s president and chief executive officer, has also joined the committee, Morgan announced.

“The next step of the search process is to work with leadership advisory firm Spencer Stuart to draw from this report and finalize a position description as recruitment begins in earnest,” Morgan wrote. “The committee plans to make recommendations in Spring 2024.”