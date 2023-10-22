Temple shut out by nationally-ranked Memphis

Temple Women’s Soccer is still searching for their first conference win of the season after the 4-0 loss.

Temple Women’s Soccer (2-12-3, 0-8 American Athletic Conference) lost to No. 10 Memphis (14-1, 8-0 AAC) 4-0 Sunday afternoon. The Owls were able to hold their own in the first half, entering halftime with the score tied at zero. The second half was a different story, as the Tigers broke through with four goals, and the Owls were unable to respond.

The loss marks the 19 consecutive conference defeats for the Owls, with their last win coming against Houston on Oct.17, 2021.

KEY MOMENTS

In the 46th minute, Memphis forward/midfielder Saorla Miller punched the ball to the back of the net to break the tie for the Tigers.

Just four minutes after the first goal, Memphis was able to extend their lead after midfielder Honoka Hamano fired a shot into the left side of the net.

Hamano was able to find Memphis forward/midfielder Mya Jones, who snuck a shot past Temple goalkeeper Tasmin Bynoe in the 59th minute, to put the game out of reach.

Jones found the back of the net again 10 minutes later, after her kick banked off the left crossbar and went into the net, extending the Tigers’ lead to four.

THE NUMBERS

Memphis played aggressively on offense the entire game, as the Tigers shot the ball 22 times, while Temple only shot twice, their lowest of the season.

Despite the volume shooting, Bynoe saved seven balls from reaching the goal.

The Owls didn’t attempt a corner kick all game, the Tigers had eight corner kicks in the contest.

For the seventh straight game, the Owls were unable to put the ball in the back of the net since their win against Penn. The loss marked the twelfth game this season Temple has been held scoreless.

ON TAP

The Owls will have one more opportunity for a conference win when they travel to Birmingham, Alabama to take on UAB (5-6-5, 1-3-4 AAC) on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. for their final matchup of the season.