Temple shuts out La Salle men’s tennis

Temple beat La Salle, 7-0, on Friday at Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls.

The Owls (11-7, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) have won back-to-back matches after beating conference foe Connecticut, 4-1, on Saturday.

Temple’s win against La Salle (4-14, 1-3 Atlantic 10 Conference) marks the second time this season the Owls shut out an opponent. Temple’s last shutout came in a 4-0 victory against Villanova on Feb. 2.

The Owls were without both senior Thomas Sevel and junior Uladzimir Dorash for the second consecutive match.

Junior Alberto Caceres Casas and sophomore Francisco Bohorquez, who filled in for Sevel, defeated Explorers freshmen Connor Merrill and Rogelio Gonzalez, 6-1.

Sophomore Juan Araoz and freshman Mark Wallner defeated Explorers sophomore Patrick Pascual and freshman Colin Lucius, 6-1. The other doubles match did not finish.

In singles play, Caceres Casas, Araoz, Wallner and sophomore Eric Biscoveanu all won their matches in straight sets. Caceres Casas defeated Explorers junior Francesco Mowrey, 6-3, 6-0, in the first flight.

Araoz defeated Merrill, 6-2, 6-1, in the second flight. Wallner defeated Explorers senior Joe DiOrio, 6-0, 6-3. Biscoveanu defeated Gonzalez, 7-6, 6-3.

In the other singles matches, Bohorquez defeated Lucius, 8-0, and freshman Michael Haelen defeated Explorers senior Tomas Christian, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.

The Owls will return to action on Saturday against St. John’s University at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.