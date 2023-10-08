Temple splits weekend road trip

Temple bounced back from loss to Wichita State Friday to beat UTSA in five sets Sunday.

This weekend, Temple Volleyball (12-5, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) split two games on the road. The Owls fell to Wichita State (11-5, 5-1 AAC) 3-0 Friday but bounced back to beat UTSA (8-10, 1-6 American Athletic Conference) 3-2 Sunday.

Temple remains in the middle of the conference standings, sitting at eighth in the AAC in overall record.

TEMPLE VS. WICHITA STATE

KEY MOMENTS

After Wichita State took a 23-11 lead at the end of the first set, outside hitter Barbaera Koehler completed back-to-back service aces to end the first set, winning 25-11. The Owls could not stop the Shockers from finding the floor.

The Owls subbed in outside hitter Taylor Davenport, who assisted on a block that fired up the Temple bench early in the second set. Wichita State responded quickly with a 5-1 run to make the score 11-5 and stalled Temple’s momentum.

A kill from Wichita State opposite hitter Sophia Rohling late in the second set sparked a 4-0 run. The Shockers rode the momentum to a win, this time at 25-13, and took a commanding 2-0 lead.

Wichita State took the lead midway through the third set with a 7-0 run to make the score 16-8. The Shockers found the floor easily on multiple kills that got through the Owls’ front line.

Wichita State outside hitter Emerson Wilford had the final kill of the match to end Temple’s comeback hopes. The Shockers won set three 25-18 and the match 3-0.

THE NUMBERS

Temple hit 0.096 percent through the entire match, struggling to find an offensive rhythm.

Temple’s defense gave up 39 kills to Wichita State. Rohling led the match with 15 kills, while outside hitter Olivia Vance led Temple with 12 kills.

Temple’s back row continued to struggle, having only 27 digs compared to 44 digs by Wichita State.

TEMPLE VS. UTSA

KEY PLAYS

Temple went on a 7-1 run in the first set to take a 12-6 lead. UTSA went on an 8-0 run in response, stealing a 14-12 lead and forcing the Owls to take a timeout.

The Owls and Roadrunners were tied five times at the end of the first set, until the Owls managed to get a two-point lead, winning the first set 25-23.

After the score was tied eight times in the second set, UTSA went on a 10-1 run, which gave the team enough momentum to finish the second set 25-18.

Temple went on a 12-1 run in the third set, consisting of four kills and one ace from right-side hitter Avery Luoma. This run put the score at 21-14, giving the Owls their first lead of the set.

The last 12 points in the third set were kills: seven from UTSA and five from Temple. A final kill by outside hitter Caroline ​​Krueger led UTSA to the third set victory 30-28.

The Owls went on a 5-0 run, leading them to win the fourth set 26-24.

Temple went on a 7-0 run in the fifth set, putting the score at 9-3. UTSA could not answer back, and Temple won 15-6 and the game 3-2.

THE NUMBERS

Temple had 70 kills, hitting at .249 percent, compared to UTSA’s 54 kills, hitting .152 percent.

Davenport led her team in kills with 23. Vance followed with 17 and Luoma had 15.

Middle blocker Chelci Banks had eight of Temple’s 16 blocks, adding to her big weekend following her five-block performance Friday.

Libero Aliah Giroux had 20 of UTSA’s 75 digs. Temple was just ahead of UTSA with 76 digs.

ON TAP

Temple will be back in McGonigle Hall Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. to face East Carolina (14-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference).