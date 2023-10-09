Who’s on the Presidential Search Advisory Committee?

The committee is made up of trustees, deans, faculty, administrators and one student.

Temple’s Board of Trustees named Chancellor and former President Richard Englert as the university’s interim leader on Sept. 26. Englert’s leadership is temporary, though, as trustees plan to hire a permanent president in Spring 2024.

To find the next president, Temple has created a Presidential Search Advisory Committee. The group is made up of trustees, deans, faculty, administrators and one student who will evaluate candidates and give the Board advice to make a final decision.

Here are the 15 committee members who will advise the board on the next president.

Quaiser Abdullah

COURTESY / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Abdullah, a communication and social influence professor, teaches courses and has conducted research on leadership, communication, conflict resolution and organizational development. Specific areas of his research include leadership and development and how it impacts identity in minority communities.

Shohreh Amini

COURTESY / TEMPLE UNIVERSITY

Amini, a biology professor and president of Temple’s Faculty Senate, serves as the chair of the senate’s Steering Committee, which consists of one faculty senator from each school or college. The Faculty Senate and its committees act as advisors to the university’s administration and Board of Trustees.

She has worked at Temple since 1999. In 2010, Amini was appointed associate dean for research and graduate programs in the College of Science and Technology.

Joe Coradino

COURTESY / TEMPLE UNIVERSITY

Coradino, a trustee, is the chairman and chief executive officer of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, a developer and operator of retail and entertainment destinations, including various shopping malls along the East Coast. In June, Coradino and seven other directors offered to resign from PREIT’s board after a majority of shareholders refused to support them in recent board elections, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Coradino graduated from the College of Liberal Arts in 1974 with an urban studies degree.

Richard Deeg

ZACH FISCHER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Deeg, a political science professor and dean of CLA, served as chair of the Political Science Department from 2010 to 2015. He has been at the university since 1991, starting as a professor.

Dr. Amy Goldberg

FILE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Goldberg has been dean of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine since September 2022 and is the first woman in the position, after serving in an interim capacity for 18 months. Having been at Temple for more than 30 years, she’s a professor and the first woman chair of surgery and serves as the surgeon-in-chief of the Temple University Health System.

Lon Greenberg

Greenberg, who is retired, is a Temple trustee and chairman emeritus of UGI Corporation, a distributor and marketer of energy products and services, including natural gas and electricity.

Valerie Harrison

COURTESY / TEMPLE UNIVERSITY

Harrison is the vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Temple. Harrison previously held Temple’s vice president of public affairs position, where she served as vice president of public affairs under former President Jason Wingard.

She once served as interim president of Lincoln University in Chester County, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Harrison received both a master’s and doctorate degree at Temple and holds a law degree from Villanova University.

Kellyn Hodges

COURTESY / TEMPLE UNIVERSITY

Kellyn Hodges, a trustee and orthodontist, graduated from Kornberg School of Dentistry in 1992 and received her master’s degree in 1994.

Hodges leads Kellyn Hodges Orthodontics with multiple locations in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.

Marina Kats

COURTESY / TEMPLE UNIVERSITY

Kats, a trustee and lawyer, graduated from Fox School of Business & Management in 1985 and Beasley School of Law in 1988, returning for a master’s degree in 1995. Kats, Jamison & Associates, her practice, is Philadelphia’s largest women-owned law firm.

In 2008, Kats was the first Ukrainian-born candidate to ever run for United States Congress. She aided people affected by the war in Ukraine in 2022, coordinating shelter arrangements and collecting household supplies for refugees.

Drew A. Katz

ANDREW THAYER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Katz is the CEO of Interstate Outdoor Advertising, a New Jersey-based billboard advertising agency.

He is the son of Lewis Katz, a 1963 Temple graduate and businessman who was a co-owner of the Philadelphia Inquirer and founder of the Katz Foundation, which supports charitable, educational and medical causes.

Rohan Khadka

AMBER RITSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Khadka, president of Temple Student Government and a junior secondary education-social studies major, is the only student on the advisory committee.

Empower Owls, Khadka’s TSG executive leadership campaign, won the election for the executive current leadership on March 30.

Susanna Lachs

Lachs is a trustee and 1978 Beasley graduate. She is the immediate past chair of The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, an organization that facilitates community engagement and promotes Jewish life.

Mitchell Morgan

JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Morgan, a 1976 Fox and 1980 Beasley graduate, is a trustee and chair of Temple’s Board. He is also the founder and chairman of Morgan Properties, a national real estate investment and management company.

On April 24, Temple Association of University Professionals expressed no confidence in Morgan in response to the university’s handling of the TUGSA strike and safety concerns.

Leon O. Moulder Jr.

COURTESY / TEMPLE UNIVERSITY

Moulder, a trustee and 1980 graduate of the School of Pharmacy, is the chairman of Trevena Inc., a biopharmaceutical company. He also serves on the boards of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and the Fox Chase Cancer Center.

Bret S. Perkins

Perkins is a trustee and the senior vice president of external and government affairs for Comcast Corporation. He is a commonwealth trustee, meaning he was appointed by the Pennsylvania Speaker of the House of Representatives. Perkins serves on the board of Temple University Health System.

Phillip C. Richards

COURTESY / TEMPLE UNIVERSITY

Richards is a trustee and executive chairman and founder of North Star Resource Group, an independent financial services firm. He graduated from Fox in 1962 and joined the Board of Trustees in 2009.