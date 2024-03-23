Temple sprints by East Carolina

The Owls scored seven straight first-half goals to take control of the game and open conference play 2-0 in their win against East Carolina.

Temple Lacrosse (7-3, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) defeated East Carolina (3-6, 0-2 AAC) 13-8 Saturday afternoon at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. The Owls have now matched their win total from last season with five games still remaining on the schedule.

The Owls and Pirates traded goals to open the contest, knotting up the score at one apiece midway through the first quarter. From there Temple took command, scoring seven straight goals from the seven-minute mark of the first quarter to the seven-minute mark of the second quarter and never looking back.

KEY MOMENTS

Defender Katie Shallow scored her first goal of the season less than five minutes in, putting the Owls on the board first.

ECU attacker Riley Matthiesen tied the score just three minutes later.

Temple attacker Julie Schickling found the back of the net 34 seconds later, putting the Owls back in the lead.

The Owls took control of the game in the final five minutes of the first quarter, with goals from attacker Mackenzie Roth, defender Maddie Barber and Schickling putting Temple up 5-1.

Midfielder Belle Mastropietro continued the Owls’ onslaught, putting home back-to-back goals three minutes into the second quarter and pushing Temple’s lead to six.

After midfielder Maeve Tobin scored the Owls’ seventh straight goal, ECU got back on the board with goals from attackers Erin Gulden and Frances Kimel, cutting Temple’s lead to five.

Midfielder Hannah Schrader stifled the Pirates’ momentum, scoring with two minutes left in the half to send Temple to the locker room with a 9-3 lead.

Schickling scored her third goal of the game two minutes into the second half to make the Temple lead 10-3.

ECU got goals from Kimel and attacker Regina Di Chiara late in the third quarter, but Mastropietro answered with her third goal of the game, keeping the Owls at a comfortable 11-5 lead.

The Pirates managed to cut the Owls’ lead down to as little as three with goals from Kimel, Gulden and attacker Leah Bestany. Tobin and attacker Amelia Wright scored in the final two minutes, notching the win for the Owls.

BY THE NUMBERS

Temple won 17 draw controls compared to just eight for the Pirates, and Mastropietro won 10 of them.

The Owls out-shot ECU 29-24 and put 22 of their 29 shots on goal.

Goalkeeper Taylor Grollman made nine saves on 17 faced shots.

The Owls caused 10 total turnovers with Shallow and Barber causing three each.

Eight different players scored a goal for the Owls.

ON TAP

Temple will return to Howarth Field to take on Old Dominion (3-8, 0-2 AAC) on March 30 at noon.