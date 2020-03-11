Temple Student Government to hold elections online after courses move online

The campaigns officially kick off on March 16, the same day that classes will transition to being taught online.

Temple Student Government will move its elections online in light of the university’s suspension of in-person classes to combat the spread of COVID-19, said Rofiat Oseni, TSG’s chief judge.

All campaigning will take place online and debates will take place either through Skype or Facebook Live, Oseni said. The candidates for the Executive Branch and Parliament will be announced when campaigning officially begins on March 16, the same day the university will begin online course instruction.

“We’re just trying to transition and move everything online,” Oseni said. “We don’t want elections not to happen because, well, campus is shut down. We just want to continue with everything we had planned in the beginning of the semester and school year.”

The inauguration of new TSG members will likely take place online as well, Oseni said.

Temple announced Wednesday evening that beginning March 16, classes would be held online and students would need to move out of their residence halls by March 21, The Temple News reported. Classes will remain online until the end of the semester.