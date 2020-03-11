AAC closes men’s basketball tournament to fans

The tournament will begin Thursday with Temple tipping off against Southern Methodist at 8:30 p.m.

This story is developing. Updated at 10:23 p.m. on March 11.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Te American Athletic Conference will close off its men’s basketball tournament to fans, Mike Aresco, the conference’s commissioner, announced on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Statement from Commissioner Mike Aresco regarding this weeks 2020 #AFReserve Men's Basketball Championship. pic.twitter.com/NRYOuFyblL — American MBB (@American_MBB) March 12, 2020

The tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon when Southern Florida plays Central Florida in Fort Worth, Texas. Temple will face Southern Methodist at 8:30 p.m.

Temple Athletics will have a statement on Thursday, senior associate athletic director Larry Dougherty told The Temple News.

Credentialed media and immediate family members of student-athletes will be permitted to attend the tournament, but all other non-essential personnel will not be granted entrance, according to the release.

The restriction extends to Temple cheerleading and the Diamond Band, Ray Dunne of WHIP reported.

This comes after several athletic leagues moved to either cancel games and tournaments or restrict fans from attending events.

