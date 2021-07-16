Temple student missing since Saturday

The 26-year-old student was last seen in the area of 12th Street and Vine Street.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Cassandra Johnston, a 26-year-old human development and community engagement major, has been missing since July 10 around 5:30 a.m after she was last seen in the area of 12th Street and Vine Street, according to the Lower Southampton Township Police Department Crime Watch website.

While Temple Police do not have primary jurisdiction over the case, detectives have assisted in checking if there are any connections to Main Campus, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News. The detectives have not found any connections and will continue to offer assistance.

Johnston was last seen wearing a white tube top and cheetah print skirt and driving a silver 2016 Ford Focus sedan displaying Pennsylvania registration KSA8807, according to the Lower Southampton Police Crime Watch website. Johnston also has bipolar disorder and did not take her phone or medication with her, CBS3 reported.

There have been reported sightings, although Johnston’s family and friends have not found her upon arriving at these reported locations, FOX29 reported.

Family and friends of Johnston have created a Facebook page called “Bring Casey Home” to share any information regarding Johnston’s case.

Anyone who knows of Johnston’s whereabouts or has seen her vehicle should contact Detective Stephen Brookes at the Lower Southampton Police Department by calling 215-357-1235 extension 339 or emailing sbrookes@lstwp.org.