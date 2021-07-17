Shots fired on 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore

A man, who said he was shot leaving a nightclub on Cecil B. Moore, is in stable condition.

A 24-year-old man said he was shot in both arms while leaving a nightclub on Cecil B Moore, early on Saturday, July 17, 2020. | AMBER RITSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple University’s Campus Safety Services issued an alert early Saturday morning after an Allied Universal officer heard gunshots on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found two shell casings, Leone wrote. At the time no one was presumed injured. 

A 24-year-old man, who was shot once in both arms, was later privately taken to Presbyterian Hospital, Leone wrote. The man is in stable condition and is not affiliated with Temple.

The man said he was shot while leaving a nightclub on Cecil B. Moore, and while there is no information on the motive, detectives are continuing with the investigation, Leone wrote.

