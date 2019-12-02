Temple tight end announces intent to transfer

Kenny Yeboah had career highs in yards, receptions and touchdowns this season but will not return for his senior season.

Temple University football redshirt-junior tight end Kenny Yeboah announced on Monday afternoon via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal, and will not be returning to Temple for his senior season.



Yeboah also won’t be participating in the Owls’ upcoming unannounced bowl game, he wrote.



“To my teammates, there is no other team I would have wanted to be a part of for the last 3 ½ years,” Yeboah said in his statement on Twitter. “I love each and every one of you guys. We have had many changes and have built this Temple football culture.”



Yeboah played in 11 games this season and recorded 19 catches, 233 yards, and 5 touchdowns. Over the last four games of the season, Yeboah recorded eight catches, 133 yards and four touchdowns, including two against Tulane on Nov. 16.



Yeboah finishes his Temple career with 47 receptions, 538 yards, and six touchdowns, averaging 11.4 yards per reception.



The redshirt-junior tight end was rated as a two-star recruit by 247 sports coming out of Parkland High School in Allentown, PA.



In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Yeboah said he has yet to decide which school he will be transferring to and has considered entering the NFL draft.

