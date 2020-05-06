Temple to distribute $14 million in aid to students

The university received the largest allocation from the U.S. Department of Education of any Philadelphia-area university.

Temple University will begin distributing approximately $14.4 million in federal funds to students provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in March by Congress, the university announced today.

Only students who are eligible for federal student financial aid based on their 2019-20 Free Application for Federal Student Aid application may receive the grants, per federal guidelines, the university announced. Students who received Pell Grants in Spring 2020 will automatically be awarded grants first before other eligible students are able to request aid via a form in TUPortal.

Students must submit their request for funding via TUportal by May 15 in order to be considered, the university announced.

“We understand that this has been a difficult and uncertain time, and we are grateful for the strength and dedication of everyone in the Temple community,” wrote Temple President Richard Englert and Provost JoAnne Epps in a statement to the Temple community.

The funding is part of a $14 billion package for universities across the country to provide economic relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately $6.2 billion of the funds, made available to institutions in April, must go directly toward providing cash grants to students for “expenses related to disruptions to their educations due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to the U.S. Department of Education. These expenses can include course materials and technology.

“What’s best for students is at the center of every decision we make,” said Secretary Betsy DeVos in the initial announcement. “That’s why we prioritized getting funding out the door quickly to college students who need it most. We don’t want unmet financial needs due to the coronavirus to derail their learning.”

Temple received the largest allocation of any Philadelphia-area university. School allocations were determined according to the number of full-time students who received Pell Grants, the total population of the school and the number of students who were not enrolled full-time online before the outbreak, according to the Department of Education.

