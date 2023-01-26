Temple to end COVID-19 testing at Morgan Hall

Students who experience symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested at Student Health Services.

Temple University will be closing its Morgan Hall COVID-19 testing site on Monday, marking an end to one of Temple’s pandemic-era mitigation efforts.

Students who experience COVID-19 symptoms can make an appointment on the Patient Health Portal to get tested at Student Health Services, wrote Mark Denys, associate vice provost for health and well-being, in an email to the Temple community Thursday. In October, Temple planned on phasing out its asymptomatic testing site, after ending PCR testing in May and the use of the COVID-19 dashboard.

Temple is partnering with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to offer free COVID-19 antigen tests that can be picked up at the Howard Gittis Student Center, Charles Library, the TECH Center or the Student Health Office.

Denys also reminded the Temple community of practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 this semester including staying up to date on vaccinations and boosters and monitoring their health. Masks are required in health care and clinical spaces.

“We appreciate everyone’s willingness to follow this guidance and continue to prioritize the collective well-being of both the Temple and North Philadelphia communities,” he wrote.