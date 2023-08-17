Temple to permanently close Morgan Dining Hall, food court to remain open

The university also announced a number of other upgrades, including mobile ordering and new restaurant options.

Morgan Dining Hall will be closed this upcoming semester after Temple announced a number of new changes to the university’s culinary services, Michael Scales, associate vice president of business services, wrote in a message to Temple students Thursday.

Temple’s residential dining program will now be headquartered in the Esposito Dining Center located on the first floor of Johnson and Hardwick Residence Hall and will have dining options that cater to dietary needs, Scales wrote.

Neither Morgan or Esposito Dining Halls reached capacity during the 2022-23 year, which played a key role in the university’s decision, Scales wrote. The Morgan Hall Food Court will remain open.

“The expanded offerings at Esposito will provide students with more all-you-care-to-eat options, and our new retail additions help enhance an area where we’re seeing more and more student interest.”

Additions to Esposito Dining Center include increased vegan and vegetarian options, an expanded allergen solutions station, made-to-order sauté and dessert options and themed restaurant nights.

Temple will also introduce Grubhub Ultimate at the Howard Gittis Student Center, which will integrate all restaurant ordering channels into one system.

Five self-service kiosks will be set up in the food court on the second floor, and one to two point of sale stations will accept cash. Students will also be able to order from various other on-campus eateries through the Grubhub mobile app at the start of the fall semester. Chick-Fil-A will join the mobile app in October.

“With this new mobile ordering option, students can avoid long waits and just quickly stop to pick up food as they move from one class to the next,” Scales wrote. “It will also be available this fall at Freshëns Fresh Food Studio and Panda Express in the Morgan Hall Food Court.”

Morgan Hall Food Court will experience a number of changes this semester. Owl City Pizza, which will feature pizza and grill options, will replace the Starbucks in Morgan Hall. Bento Sushi will also close. Zen in the Student Center will offer an enhanced lineup of sushi options.

Other on-campus changes include Local Restaurant Row, a retail restaurant rotation that will replace Java City in the TECH Center, and Panera Bread, which will replace Così in Pearson and McGonigle Halls.