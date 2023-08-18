Temple falls to William & Mary in season opener

Temple Women’s Soccer struggled to play a full 90 minutes in their home opener as they fell 4-0 to William & Mary.

With six minutes remaining in the first half, William & Mary forward Leah Iglesias caught Temple freshman goalkeeper Tamsin Bynoe out of position and fired a shot to give the Tribe a 1-0 lead they never surrendered.

Temple Women’s Soccer (0-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) fell to William & Mary (1-0, 0-0 Coastal Athletic Association) 4-0 in its season opener Thursday evening at the Temple Sports Complex.

The Tribe dominated the possession in the first half, registering four shots on goal and two corner attempts compared to the Owls’ zero in both categories.

Temple’s most promising scoring opportunity in the first half came at the three-minute mark when transfer forward Jessica Carrieri took a shot from 10 feet in front of the net, but it was blocked by Tribe defender Nicole Sellers to keep the score knotted at zero.

The Owls played strong defense to end the first half and kept William & Mary’s lead at one heading into halftime.

The Owls came out of the locker room with a stronger offensive presence, forcing more scoring opportunities. Temple recorded six shots in the second half compared to its two in the first half.

Temple midfielder Fiona Kilian had the Owls’ best scoring chance of the night. In the 55th minute, the Owls forced a turnover from Tribe goaltender Morgan Wood, giving Kilian an open net. Kilian, in her first game on North Broad Street, pulled the ball to the right and missed out on an opportunity to equalize the game.

After that moment, the Tribe controlled the pace of play for the remainder of the match, earning three-straight corners within a two-minute span. On William & Mary’s sixth corner attempt of the match, midfielder Nora Green-Orset headed a ball past a diving Bynoe to give the Tribe a 2-0 lead.

William & Mary continued to pile onto the scoreboard late with two more goals within a minute of each other from forward Ivey Crain, the reigning CAA rookie of the year.

The second goal from Crain came off a Temple turnover. Bynoe gave Crain a one-on-one opportunity, and Crain buried it into the net to give the Tribe a 4-0 lead, putting the game out of reach in the 85th minute.

Temple allowed seven corner attempts for William & Mary while the Owls only attempted three. This proved to be a major factor in the Tribe’s ability to control the pace of play and create scoring chances.

The Owls will look for their first win of the season when they travel to Baltimore, Maryland to take on Loyola University Maryland (0-1, 0-0 Patriot League Conference) at Ridley Athletic Complex on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.