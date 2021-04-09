Temple University COVID-19 briefing: April 9

Temple reported 136 active cases of COVID-19 among students and employees today.

Every week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown of COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple Universitity.

Case counts include students and employees registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to Temple’s active COVID-19 case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases?



Temple has 136 active cases of COVID-19 on and off campus, including 132 among students and four among employees, as of April 8,

The Temple News reported.

The university recorded 36 new cases of COVID-19 this week and 100 new cases during the week of March 28,

Temple averaged 134 active COVID-19 cases during the past seven days as of April 8,

Twenty-three students living in university housing have tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 8,

Temple administered 5,446 tests this week and 7,633 tests the week prior,

The university recorded a 0.66 percent positivity rate among those tested this week, down from a rate of 1.31 percent last week,

Temple’s invitation-only campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students, employees and city residents administered more than 1,100 vaccines this week and about 550 vaccines last week, wrote Mark Denys, director of Student Health Services, in an email to The Temple News.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 510 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 606 on March 30.

The city averaged 539 new cases per day from March 23 to April 6, according to city data.

The city averaged 503 new cases per day from March 16 to March 30, according to city data.

Pennsylvania is one of five states that accounted for more than 40 percent of the country’s COVID-19 cases last week spurred by the spreading of new more contagious variants of the COVID-19 virus, 6ABC reported.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 5,103 positive cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths combined since March 2020, according to city data.

Philadelphia has recorded 135,632 cases of COVID-19 and 3,333 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

As of April 9, more than 589,000 people in Philadelphia are partially vaccinated and more than 363,000 people are fully vaccinated, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Philadelphia is currently in Phase 1C, which includes postal and package delivery workers, sanitation workers, utility workers and janitorial and maintenance staff. Residents 65 years and older and residents with high-risk medical conditions are eligible under previous phases.

Philadelphia will expand vaccine eligibility to include all residents 16 years and older on April 19,