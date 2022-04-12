Temple University reinstates indoor mask mandate

The move comes after the city announced plans to restore its mask mandate after a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Temple University is requiring students and employees to wear face masks in indoor and enclosed campus spaces beginning April 18, wrote Mark Denys, senior director of Student and Employee Health Services, in an announcement Tuesday morning. The announcement comes just three weeks after the university made masking optional.

To comply with the mandate, students and employees must wear either a KN95 mask, a surgical mask with a cloth mask over it or a surgical mask with multiple layers of nonwoven materials.

The City of Philadelphia reinstated its own indoor mask mandate yesterday amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The city previously made masking optional in most indoor spaces on March 2.

There are currently 29 active COVID-19 cases among Temple students employees, with a positivity rate of 1.9 percent, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

As of April 11, Philadelphia is averaging 142 new COVID-19 cases per day and 44 hospitalizations, according to the city’s COVID-19 response level website.