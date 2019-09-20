Temple women’s basketball schedule released

The American Athletic Conference, in conjunction with Temple University, announced the complete women’s basketball schedule on Thursday.



Temple will play 29 games, with nine of them being broadcasted on national TV. Sixteen will be played against other American Conference opponents, with six of them appearing on ESPN channels. The other three games will appear on the American Conference Digital Network.



Temple will begin conference play at home against the 11-time national champion Connecticut on Nov. 17. The Owls will then play eight consecutive non-conference games, including a trip to Cancún, Mexico, to play against the University of North Carolina and Creighton University in the final week of November.

After the game against Connecticut, Temple will not play against another opponent from The American until Jan. 4, at Tulsa. After regular season play, every team from The American will play in the Women’s Basketball Championship at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on March 6-9.

Temple’s opening game of the season will be at home against Fairfield University on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. in McGonigle Hall.

