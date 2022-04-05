Temple hires new women’s basketball coach

Temple University women’s basketball is hiring former Towson coach Diane Richardson as its new head coach.

Diane Richardson, Towson University women’s basketball coach, will take over as Temple University women’s basketball next head coach, Arthur Johnson, Temple’s athletic director and vice president, announced in a press release Tuesday morning.

“Diane is an amazing woman who has had incredible success in not just coaching, but all aspects of her life,” Johnson wrote. “It was her drive and passion that separated her from the other candidates, as well as her incredible success at Towson.”

Richardson led Towson to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history in 2019. She held an 80-66 overall record across five seasons.

Former head coach Tonya Cardoza was let go on March 22 after compiling a 251-188 record across 14 seasons with the team. The Owls finished the 2021-22 season with a final record of 13-15, including a conference record of 8-8.

Temple fell to Southern Methodist University 63-55 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on March 8.

This is Johnson’s third head coaching hire since becoming Temple’s athletic director. He hired football coach Stan Drayton in December 2021 and volleyball coach Linda Hampton-Keith in January.